Khairatabad Police Bust Illegal PDS Rice Racket; 1,000 kg Seized from Private Residence

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Police, in coordination with the DCP Central Zone Task Team, busted an illegal Public Distribution System (PDS) rice transportation and storage racket on Wednesday afternoon. Acting on credible information, the police intercepted the accused while he was attempting to move the subsidized rice to a private location for resale.

According to officials, the operation was carried out at around 1:30 p.m. on November 5, 2025, as part of a special enforcement drive against black marketing of essential commodities. The accused, identified as Md. Azar (24), a resident of BJR Nagar, Khairatabad, was caught transporting large quantities of PDS rice on a two-wheeler (registration number TS09FV*).

Investigations revealed that Azar had been procuring rice from PDS beneficiaries and was en route to deliver it to his associate, Abdul Rahman, who was allegedly running an illegal storage operation out of his residence in BJR Nagar.

Upon raiding Abdul Rahman’s premises, the police discovered 27 plastic bags containing nearly 1,000 kilograms (10 quintals) of PDS rice stored for unauthorized sale. The rice was seized on the spot, and both individuals were detained for questioning.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the Telangana State Public Distribution System (Control) Order. Police have launched a further investigation to identify other individuals involved in the racket and to trace the supply chain of the diverted rice.

Authorities warned that strict action will be taken against those found misusing or illegally trading PDS supplies meant for the poor.