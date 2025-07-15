Hyderabad: CPI Leader Chandu Nayak Shot Dead During Morning Walk

Hyderabad: A Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Malakpet area of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

Attack Near Park in Shalivahana Nagar

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near a park in Shalivahana Nagar. Chandu Nayak, a 47-year-old CPI leader, was out on a morning walk with his wife and son when he was gunned down. The attackers arrived in a car, opened fire, and fled the scene.

Victim Died on the Spot

Nayak died on the spot, causing panic among morning walkers and schoolchildren passing by. His wife and son witnessed the shooting.

Police Response and Investigation

Police reached the scene quickly and shifted the body to a hospital. Senior officers and forensic teams were deployed, and CCTV footage from the area was being reviewed to identify the attackers.

Victim’s Background

Chandu Nayak hailed from Narsaipalli in Balmuru mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He had been living in Chaitanyapuri with his family. Besides his political role, he was reportedly involved in the real estate business.

Locals in Shock

A large number of locals, especially women, gathered at the crime scene, expressing shock and grief. Many said Nayak was a popular and helpful figure in the community, known for assisting people in getting house sites and resolving local issues.

Previous Threats and Recent Interaction

Some residents mentioned that Nayak had shared concerns about threats to his life. Just minutes before the shooting, he had spoken to locals about digging a borewell for temple construction.

Possible Motive: Property Dispute

Police are exploring possible motives, including personal enmity or a property-related dispute, given Nayak’s involvement in real estate.