Hyderabad Drug Shock: Tirupati Constable Among 6 Held with Cocaine

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad SOT police arrested six individuals, including an Andhra Pradesh police constable, for attempting to smuggle narcotics worth ₹2 crore into Hyderabad. The accused were caught while transporting the drugs from Addanki in Bapatla district to Kukatpally, Telangana.

Constable Among 6 Arrested with Cocaine and Cash

The main accused has been identified as Gunasekhar (40), a serving constable from Tirupati. He was arrested along with five others in a joint operation conducted by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad.

Authorities seized approximately 840 grams of cocaine, other drugs, and significant amounts of unaccounted cash from the accused.

Drug Network Spanning Andhra and Telangana

The arrested members of the drug trafficking ring include:

Gunasekhar (40) – Constable from Tirupati

– Constable from Tirupati Unnam Surendra (31) – Unemployed resident from Tirupati Rural

– Unemployed resident from Tirupati Rural Donthi Reddy Haribabu Reddy (38) – A contractor from Karlapalem Mandal, Bapatla

– A contractor from Karlapalem Mandal, Bapatla Chegudu Mercy Margaret (34) – Fast food shop operator from Addanki Mandal

– Fast food shop operator from Addanki Mandal Shaik Mastanvali (40)

Devaraju Yesubabu (29)

Police suspect that this gang was part of a larger inter-state drug syndicate that has been operating between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SOT Cyberabad Cracks Down on Narcotics

The Cyberabad police emphasized that the accused were transporting drugs in a well-coordinated manner using private vehicles, aiming to distribute them in Hyderabad’s urban areas.

“We have taken this operation seriously, especially because it involves a serving police officer. Strict action will follow, and further investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain,” said an SOT official.

Telangana Police Intensify Anti-Drug Operations

This arrest is part of Telangana’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and narcotics distribution networks. The authorities have been tightening surveillance, especially on drug routes from neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.