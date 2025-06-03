What Happened at 1:30 AM Behind Yashoda Hospital? Teen’s Life Ends in Horror

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of youth violence, an 18-year-old boy, Jayant Goud, was fatally stabbed in Madhapur after refusing to share liquor with another group. The crime occurred during the early hours of May 31, behind Khanamet Yashoda Hospital.

Jayant Goud Stabbed After Birthday Celebration

Jayant Goud, who had recently completed his 10th standard, had gone out drinking with eight friends to celebrate his mother’s birthday. The group gathered near the hospital area in Khanamet around 1:30 AM, when they were approached by Ishwar Singh and two minors on a scooter.

The three demanded liquor from Jayant’s group. When they were refused, a verbal altercation escalated. One of the minors, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, pulled out a knife and stabbed Jayant multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Victim Lived Alone in Manikonda

Police revealed that Jayant lived alone in Manikonda. He had only recently passed his exams and had plans for further studies. The violent confrontation cut short his future and has left the local community in shock.

Accused Arrested; Minors Sent to Juvenile Home

The Madhapur police acted swiftly and arrested Ishwar Singh along with the two juvenile suspects. Singh was sent to judicial custody, while the minors were placed in a juvenile home.

Authorities also confirmed that one of the minors has a prior history of criminal behavior, raising serious concerns about increasing juvenile delinquency in the city.

Police Investigating Youth Gang Activities

Police officials stated that they are probing the background of the assailants and will be examining any links to local youth gangs or repeat offenders. The motive appears to stem purely from intoxication and rage after being denied access to liquor.

A senior official noted: