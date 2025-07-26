Hyderabad Emerging as a Global Legal Tech Hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad

Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu stated that Hyderabad is rapidly evolving into a global hub for legal technology, significantly enhancing the global presence of the Telangana brand.

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu stated that Hyderabad is rapidly evolving into a global hub for legal technology, significantly enhancing the global presence of the Telangana brand.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory session of ‘The Grand Masters 2025- Hyderabad edition’, organised by Lex Witness at Novotel HICC on Saturday.

My professional journey began as a lawyer, and later, due to unforeseen circumstances, I entered politics. Over time, the judicial system has undergone considerable transformation, particularly with the adoption of technology. Today, tools such as AI-driven legal research, virtual courtrooms, real-time case tracking, and e-filing have become integral components of legal processes,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that lawyers are not merely officers of the court but are sculptors of equality and custodians of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Modern-day lawyers are not just legal experts—they have emerged as business enablers, compliance navigators, and tech-integrated advisors. According to the NASSCOM Legal Tech Report 2025, nearly 63 percent of large Indian enterprises are relying on AI and automation for their legal operations,” the Minister said.

Sridhar Babu added that Hyderabad is home to over 120 legal tech startups working on innovative solutions in areas such as e-discovery, dispute analytics, and virtual IPR platforms.

The Minister expressed concern over the staggering backlog of cases in the Indian judiciary. “As of December, last year, over 5.1 crore cases were pending across the country, with district courts alone accounting for 4.5 crore. Telangana too has over 10 lakh pending cases. Justice delayed is justice denied, and this reality demands urgent attention,” he remarked.

Legal practice should not be pursued solely as a means of livelihood, but as a social responsibility. It’s not enough to simply know the law; lawyers must develop the ability to resolve complex issues in tune with the changing landscape. Your true client is not just the person or entity that hires you, but the entire legal ecosystem that depends on your integrity and competence,” Sridhar Babu advised.

Quoting the Preamble of the Constitution, the Minister urged young lawyers to commit themselves to ensuring social, economic, and political justice for all, and to always stand on the side of justice.             The event also saw participation from Lex Witness representatives Abhijit and Srinivas, as well as legal heads from various companies.

