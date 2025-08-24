Hyderabad: Exciting Matches Mark Day 2 of Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025

Hyderabad witnessed another thrilling day of action at the 5th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025, organized by Former Table Tennis Players under the auspices of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association. The event is being held from August 22 to 24 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.

Under-11 Girls

In the finals, Yashashree Sil of SGUTTA emerged victorious in a nail-biting clash, edging past her opponent 3-2 with scores of 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 13-11. Earlier in the semifinals, V Aparna (GSM) defeated Mokshika (OMGS) 3-0, while Yashashree Sil overcame Kashvi (LFHSA) 3-0. The quarterfinals and pre-quarterfinals also witnessed dominant performances, with Aparna, Mokshika, Kashvi, and Yashashree progressing comfortably.

Under-11 Boys

M Vihaan of ITTA clinched the boys’ title by defeating Shubham Dey (AVSC) 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-8) in the finals. In the semifinals, Vihaan overcame Shobhik Jain (GSM) with ease, while Shubham outplayed Bhavyansh (LBS). The quarterfinals featured strong performances from Vihaan, Shobhik, Bhavyansh, and Shubham, who advanced with clinical wins.

Under-13 Boys

In the quarterfinal stage, Virat Sagar (SPARS) defeated Haneesh Amara (SPHS) 3-1, while Hriaan Kheskani (LFHSA) battled past Srineer Reddy (LFA) in a five-set thriller. Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) and Srisai Shiva Advik (SPARS) also booked their places in the semifinals with hard-fought victories.

Under-17 Girls

The quarterfinals produced some exciting encounters. Avanthika (SPARS) defeated S Gayathri (GSM) 3-0, while P Jalani (GSM) overcame B Srividya (GSM). In a closely fought match, Riddhi Toro (LFHSA) edged Vyshnavi (AWA) 3-2, and Aniyah (LFHSA) secured a straight-sets win over B V Mahima Krishna (AWA).

Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals, Avanthika advanced with a walkover, while Gayathri, Jalani, Srividya, Vyshnavi, Riddhi, Mahima Krishna, and Aniyah progressed after impressive wins.