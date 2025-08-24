TGCSB, ISB ink MoU to boost cybersecurity research, policy development

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Data Science (IIDS), Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, to strengthen collaboration in cybersecurity research, policy development and capacity building.



The MoU focuses on developing technology-driven solutions and legal frameworks to combat cybercrime, particularly financial fraud.

The areas of cooperation include digital fraud prevention, advanced cybercrime strategies such as tackling multiple account networks, digital money laundering, financial manipulation, and the creation of AI-based predictive risk models for digital assets.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



Telangana DGP Jitender said cybercrime was expanding rapidly and required innovative approaches. “Our aim is to integrate ISB’s data science expertise with TGCSB’s field experience to develop effective tools and techniques to prevent cybercrimes.

This MoU will help us move closer to building a Digital Telangana,” he said.



Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said the collaboration would equip law enforcement agencies with advanced tools powered by data science and AI.

Also Read: Pregnant woman brutally murdered by husband in Medchal, body parts dumped in Musi



TGCSB Director Shikha Goyal, IPS, added, “Cybercrime demands innovation and collaboration. This partnership will strengthen our ability to detect and prevent financial frauds while shaping a state-level model for cybercrime management.”



Prof Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science, said the MoU reflects ISB’s commitment to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem. “Through this partnership, we aim to build cyber resilience and create innovative enforcement frameworks that can serve as a national model,” he said.



The MoU was formally signed by TGCSB Director Shikha Goyal, IPS, and ISB Executive Director Manish Gangwar.



Senior officers from TGCSB and ISB faculty members were present on the occasion, a statement from DGP office said on today.