Hyderabad Family of Four Killed in Horrific Car Crash in Dallas

Dallas (United States): A vacation for a Hyderabad-based family of four turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after they were killed in a devastating car accident near Dallas, Texas. The fatal incident occurred when a mini truck, reportedly speeding in the wrong lane, collided head-on with their vehicle, leading to a massive fire that claimed all their lives.

The victims were identified as Venkat Bejugam, his wife Tejaswini Cholleti, and their two children, Siddarth and Mrida Bejugam. The family originally hailed from the Suchitra area in Secunderabad but had been living in Sutton Fields, a residential community in Aubrey, near Dallas.

Family Was Returning to Dallas from Atlanta Visit

According to reports, the family was returning to Dallas after visiting relatives in Atlanta when tragedy struck. The mini truck rammed into their car from the wrong direction, causing a severe impact that led to the vehicle bursting into flames. All four family members succumbed to burn injuries and died at the scene.

Due to the extent of the burns, US authorities have initiated detailed forensic investigations, including dental record matching and DNA testing, to formally identify the victims before releasing their remains to the family.

TEAM Aid Assists with Repatriation Efforts

Non-profit organization TEAM Aid, known for assisting expatriates in emergencies, has stepped in to support the grieving family. They are coordinating efforts to repatriate the mortal remains to Hyderabad for the last rites.

“DNA tests are underway to confirm the identities. Once completed, the bodies will be brought back to Hyderabad for final rites,” a TEAM Aid representative stated.

Further details regarding the repatriation process and official statements from local authorities are awaited.