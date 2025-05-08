Hyderabad: Fatal crash in Rajendranagar leaves one dead

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a towing vehicle driver on Thursday at Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayatsagar, on the outskirts of Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

Car Tyre Puncture Leads to Tragedy

According to reports, a car suffered a tyre puncture on the ORR. The driver immediately contacted the ORR recovery team for roadside assistance. Responding to the call, Shiva Keshav, a towing vehicle driver, reached the spot with his colleague.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Speeding SUV Rams Into Roadside Workers

As Shiva and his colleague were standing beside the car, attempting to replace the tyre, a speeding SUV suddenly veered toward them. The vehicle struck Shiva at high speed, resulting in severe injuries that led to his instant death at the scene.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate HYDRAA Police Station in Hyderabad

Police Register Case Against SUV Driver

The Rajendranagar police have registered a case against the SUV driver for rash and negligent driving. An investigation is currently underway to examine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Concerns Raised Over Roadside Worker Safety

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of towing and recovery personnel, especially on fast-moving highways like the ORR. Authorities are urging stricter enforcement of speed regulations and better protection for roadside workers.