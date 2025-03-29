Hyderabad Feels Like a Furnace! Here’s Why the City is Hotter Than Ever

Hyderabad: As summer sets in, Hyderabad residents are experiencing extreme heat and discomfort, despite the city recording slightly lower temperatures compared to districts.

The combination of wet-bulb temperatures and the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect is making daily life increasingly unbearable, with hot winds (loo) and high humidity further worsening the situation.

Why Does Hyderabad Feel Hotter Despite Lower Temperatures?

While maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are typically 1-2°C lower than in surrounding districts, factors such as:

High humidity levels

Hot, dry winds (Loo)

Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect

are making the heat feel much more intense.

Understanding Wet-Bulb Temperatures & Heat Risks

The wet-bulb temperature is a unique weather phenomenon where both temperature and humidity impact the body’s ability to cool itself. When wet-bulb temperatures hit 35°C, the human body fails to cool down effectively, leading to heat exhaustion, heat strokes, and even fatalities.

“If you feel dizzy, have a body temperature above 104°F, experience rapid heart rate, shallow breathing, confusion, or muscle coordination issues (ataxia), you may be suffering from a heat stroke. Seek immediate medical attention,” warned Dr. B Ravinder Naik, Director of Public Health (DPH).

Urban Heat Island Effect Making Hyderabad Warmer

The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect is another major reason why Hyderabad feels hotter than rural areas. Key contributors include:

Tall concrete buildings trapping heat

Narrow streets reducing airflow

Cement and asphalt surfaces absorbing more heat

Depleting green cover and lack of water bodies

This results in higher temperatures within the city compared to surrounding districts, making Hyderabad’s summers even more unbearable.

Government’s Health Advisory: How to Stay Safe

To combat extreme heat conditions, the Director of Public Health (DPH) has issued a public advisory, urging residents to:

✔ Avoid stepping out between 12 PM – 3 PM

✔ Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

✔ Wear loose, light-colored clothing

✔ Use umbrellas, hats, or scarves when outdoors

✔ Seek medical help immediately if experiencing heat-related symptoms

With Hyderabad bracing for even hotter days ahead, experts emphasize the need for increased green spaces, improved urban planning, and heat mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of UHI and wet-bulb temperatures on public health.