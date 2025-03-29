Hyderabad Gears Up for Eid ul-Fitr: Bazaars Swarmed with Shoppers

Hyderabad: With Eid ul-Fitr just hours away, the markets across Hyderabad are buzzing with activity as people rush for their last-minute shopping.

The festival, expected to be celebrated on Monday, has led to a shopping frenzy, especially in Charminar, Abids, Tolichowki, Musheerabad, Ameerpet, and Dilsukhnagar.

Hyderabad’s Busiest Eid Shopping Destinations

Lad Bazaar – A Hub for Bangles & Accessories

Lad Bazaar remains the most crowded market, with women and girls thronging the shops to buy lac and glass bangles from over 100 shops selling traditional accessories.

Pathergatti & Moosa Bowli – Men’s Traditional Wear

These areas are popular for men shopping for kurta-pyjama, pathani suits, sherwanis, skull caps, attar, and surma.

Abids – A Blend of Tradition & Modern Shopping

One of the oldest Eid shopping destinations, Abids is filled with people looking for modern wear and footwear, with big malls offering discounts.

Bangladesh Market – Affordable Shopping for All

Located in Musheerabad, the Bangladesh Market is a go-to place for embroidered suits, sarees, children’s and men’s wear, footwear, heena, and crockery. The 100+ shops here cater to people from all over the city.

Hyderabad’s Dry Fruit & Sheer Khurma Essentials in High Demand

The dry fruit stalls in Begum Bazaar and Mandi Mir Alam are seeing a huge rush, with people purchasing dry dates, pistachios, almonds, raisins, cashews, and sewiyan to prepare sheer khurma, the traditional Eid dessert.

“There is no major increase in milk prices, but dry fruits have become costlier compared to last year,” said Mohd Osman Khan, a trader at Mandi Mir Alam.

Hyderabad’s Markets Open 24×7 for Eid Shopping

With shoppers pouring in from across South India, traders say that shops are now running 24×7 to accommodate the festive crowd.

“People from all over southern India are visiting the market for Eid shopping,” said Abid Mohiuddin, a member of the local trade association.

As Hyderabad prepares for Eid ul-Fitr, the city’s vibrant markets reflect the festive spirit, offering everything from traditional wear and footwear to dry fruits and home essentials.