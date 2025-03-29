Gold Prices Surge in Hyderabad & Vijayawada – Check Today’s Rates

Hyderabad: Gold prices saw a sharp rise today, making buyers cautious about new purchases. The fluctuations in gold rates have been concerning, with prices increasing significantly in major cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Gold Prices Today in Hyderabad & Vijayawada

22 Carat Gold: ₹83,600 (↑ ₹200)

₹83,600 (↑ ₹200) 24 Carat Gold: ₹91,200 (↑ ₹220)

Meanwhile, silver prices have witnessed a drop of ₹1,000 per kg, bringing the current rate to ₹1,13,000 per kg.

Rising Gold Prices Impact Buyers

Gold is a traditional investment and an essential part of festivals and celebrations in India. However, with prices increasing, many buyers are hesitant to make purchases.

Market experts suggest that global factors, including inflation, demand, and international gold rates, are influencing daily price fluctuations. Investors are advised to stay updated on price trends before making any major investments.