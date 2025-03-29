Telangana Horror: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Thrashed Over Relationship, Six Arrested

Adilabad: In a shocking incident, an auto driver named Syed Zahir was abducted, stripped, and brutally beaten by a group of men in Adilabad district headquarters for allegedly continuing a relationship with a woman.

The police have arrested six individuals, while three others remain at large.

Six Arrested, Three Still Absconding

According to the police, the arrested individuals have been identified as:

Shaik Ejas

Shaik Sohail

Shaik Muzeeb

Hasibullah

Omar Chaosh

Syed Zubair

The absconding accused are Shaik Saleem, Rahel, and Saleem.

Motive Behind the Attack

Police investigations revealed that Shaik Saleem orchestrated the assault as he was enraged over Zahir’s close relationship with his daughter. The accused confessed to the crime, admitting that they attacked and threatened Zahir on March 26, warning him of dire consequences if he continued the relationship.

Police Investigation Underway

Local DSP Jeevan Reddy confirmed that special teams have been formed to track down Saleem and the other two accused. A case has already been registered against all nine individuals, and further investigations are underway.

Legal Action and Community Reactions

The incident has sparked concern in Adilabad, with locals urging authorities to ensure justice for the victim. Police officials assured strict action against the perpetrators and emphasized the need for maintaining law and order in the district.