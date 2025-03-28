Telangana to Launch Free Fine Rice Distribution on Ugadi: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: In a landmark move towards food security and social justice, the Telangana government will begin the distribution of free sanna biyyam (fine rice) to ration card holders across the state starting from Ugadi, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Friday.

The scheme, which is being hailed as the largest of its kind in India, will be officially launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 30 at a public meeting in Huzurnagar, the Minister’s home constituency. From April 1, every eligible beneficiary will receive 6 kg of fine rice per month through the Public Distribution System (PDS), benefiting an estimated 3.10 crore people, or nearly 85% of the state’s population.

A Model for Social Justice

Calling the initiative “historic and revolutionary,” Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy described the scheme as a milestone in his political career and a model for other states. “No welfare scheme in independent India has ever covered such a large population,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring food security with dignity.

He said that under the previous system, coarse rice was distributed, which led to low consumption and widespread black marketing. “Nearly 80 to 90 percent of the rice was diverted and illegally sold. Rice worth ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 crore was being misused every year,” he noted.

The introduction of high-quality fine rice is expected to improve consumption among beneficiaries and eliminate pilferage, marking what the Minister called a “game-changer” in India’s food distribution system.

Expansion of Ration Cards

The Minister revealed that Telangana currently has around 90 lakh ration cards, covering 2.85 crore people. The government plans to add 30 lakh new cards after verifying pending applications, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 3.10 crore.

Unlike the BRS regime, which issued fewer than 50,000 new ration cards over a decade, the Congress government has actively reopened applications for new cards and adding members to existing ones to achieve saturation.

The new cards will be physical, QR-coded, and colour-coded—with Tricolour cards for BPL families and Green cards for APL households. Even individuals awaiting physical cards but listed in the beneficiary database will receive rice from April 1.

Grand Launch in Huzurnagar

Earlier in the day, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed arrangements at the Huzurnagar venue along with IG Sathyanarayana, Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, SP Narasimha, and other officials. He held meetings with local leaders to finalize preparations and urged citizens from all over Telangana to attend.

“Launching this scheme from my constituency is a matter of great pride. This is not just about rice — it’s about dignity, justice, and care for the poor,” he said.

The Minister concluded by saying the programme will go down as a historic moment in Telangana’s welfare journey, with the state setting an example for the rest of the country.