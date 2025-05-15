Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out Near Afzal Gunj PS, Child Rescued from Blaze

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building near Gol Masjid under the Afzal Gunj Police Station limits on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents.

Flames Erupt on Third Floor Near Gol Masjid

The blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of a multi-storey building situated near the historic Gol Masjid. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though initial reports suggest a possible electrical short circuit.

Firefighters Rescue Child, Prevent Major Tragedy

Amid the chaos, firefighters acted swiftly, rescuing a child trapped inside the smoke-filled premises along with several other residents. Their timely response averted a potential tragedy.

Fire Contained Before Spreading to Other Floors

The firefighting team managed to contain the flames before they could spread to other parts of the building. No casualties have been reported so far, although some residents experienced minor smoke inhalation.

Police and Fire Department Investigating Incident

Officials from the Afzal Gunj Police Station and the Fire Department have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. The building will be inspected for structural safety before residents are allowed to return.

Community Urged to Ensure Fire Safety Measures

Authorities have urged the public to follow fire safety protocols, especially in older buildings and high-density areas like Afzal Gunj. Residents are reminded to regularly check electrical wiring and maintain fire extinguishers.