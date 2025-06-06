Hyderabad GHMC Takes Action Against Fake Birth and Death Certificates, Cancels 23,000+

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has uncovered and canceled a massive number of fake birth and death certificates across its jurisdiction.

Officials revealed that a total of 22,906 fraudulent certificates have been invalidated, exposing a major scam involving fake documentation.

Fake Birth and Death Certificates Cancelled by GHMC

Out of the canceled certificates, 21,001 were birth certificates and 1,906 were death certificates. The highest number of fake birth certificates were identified in Mehdipatnam with 5,403 fake documents, followed by Charminar with 3,256, Begumpet with 2,123, Secunderabad with 1,511, and Falaknuma circle with 1,383.

Begumpet Leads in Fake Death Certificates

Begumpet circle reported the highest number of fake death certificates, totaling 251, with Mehdipatnam circle next at 186. Authorities stressed that these fake certificates were issued due to collusion involving health assistants, computer operators, and medical officers.

Action Taken Against Officials Involved

GHMC officials have taken strict action against the personnel involved in issuing these fraudulent certificates. The police crackdown revealed a network of fake certificate issuers operating in nursing municipalities and other local offices, aiming to stop such malpractices and ensure authentic record-keeping.

This large-scale cancellation of fake certificates is expected to improve the integrity of public records and prevent misuse of identity documents in Greater Hyderabad.