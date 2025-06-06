Minister Sridhar Babu: BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath’s Condition Improves but Remains on Ventilator

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Friday stated that the health condition of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath is showing signs of improvement, although he remains on ventilator support in the ICU at AIG Hospital.

Gopinath Responding to Treatment After Massive Heart Attack

Gopinath was admitted to the hospital following a massive heart attack, and he has been receiving intensive care since. According to hospital sources and the attending doctors, the MLA is responding to treatment, and his current condition is better than the previous day.

Minister Visits Hospital, Assures Government Support

After visiting Gopinath at AIG Hospital, Minister Sridhar Babu addressed the media and provided an update on the MLA’s condition.

“Doctors informed me that his condition is now better than yesterday. I also spoke with his family. The government will extend all necessary support for his treatment,” the Minister said.

Prayers for Speedy Recovery

Calling Maganti Gopinath a close family friend, Sridhar Babu expressed hope and prayed for his speedy recovery. He also praised the medical team for their timely efforts in stabilizing the MLA’s condition.

BRS Leaders and Supporters Rally Around

Following the news of Gopinath’s health scare, party leaders and supporters have been gathering at the hospital, extending prayers and emotional support to the family.