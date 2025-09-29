Hyderabad Gives Hero’s Welcome to Asia Cup Final Star Tilak Varma

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad rolled out a red-carpet welcome for its cricketing sensation, Tilak Varma, after his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The young middle-order batsman, who played a thrilling innings to secure India’s victory, was greeted with immense fanfare at Begumpet Airport.

Telangana government officials and cricket authorities, including SAT Chairman Siva Sena Reddy and SAT MD, were present to honor the Hyderabad-born star. Fans and well-wishers cheered and waved as Tilak arrived, celebrating the hometown hero whose innings had earned India the much-coveted win.

Also Read: Telangana CM Outlines ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Vision, Promises World-Class Urban Development and Infrastructure

Social media erupted with tributes for the player, with cricket enthusiasts praising his composure and match-turning performance. Tilak, affectionately called the ‘Charminar of the Indian Middle Order,’ was hailed for bringing pure adrenaline and joy to Indian cricket fans.

The grand welcome reflects the pride and admiration Telangana holds for its rising cricket talent. Tilak Varma’s heroics in Dubai have not only strengthened India’s position in the Asia Cup but also cemented his status as a cricketing icon in Hyderabad.

Fans continue to celebrate his return, marking the beginning of what many hope will be a long and illustrious international career.