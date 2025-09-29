Telangana CM Outlines ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Vision, Promises World-Class Urban Development and Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Telangana, dubbed the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, aiming to position the state as one of India’s best and Hyderabad among the world’s leading cities.

In a detailed statement on social media, the Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives under this long-term plan. He emphasized the historic acquisition of L&T’s stake in the Hyderabad Metro, a move set to accelerate metro expansion, improve last-mile connectivity, and deliver a truly modern urban transport system for the city.

Revanth Reddy also spoke about the transformative Water Grid Project, designed to make Hyderabad India’s first climate-resilient city. By rejuvenating the Musi River, restoring lakes, and reclaiming encroached nalas, the project aims to mitigate urban flooding and enhance the city’s environmental sustainability.

Also Read: GHMC Pledges Swift Action on Public Grievances, Commissioner Reviews Progress

The Chief Minister further detailed the state’s broader infrastructure agenda, which includes developing a dry port with integrated road and rail links, establishing a seaport, constructing a regional ring road and rail network, and creating a bullet train corridor across South India. Plans for a dedicated manufacturing zone are also underway.

According to Revanth Reddy, these initiatives are expected to attract significant global investments, generate lakhs of employment opportunities, and foster long-term economic prosperity across Telangana. “Telangana Rising represents a future of strength, resilience, and opportunity for every citizen,” he said, stressing the government’s commitment to comprehensive urban and regional development.

This announcement underscores the state government’s vision to combine infrastructural growth with sustainable urban planning, signaling a transformative phase in Telangana’s development trajectory.