Hyderabad Gold on Fire: Prices Surge 42% in Just Months

Hyderabad: Gold prices are on a relentless rise, leaving jewellery lovers and buyers stunned. The glittering metal, which has always held a special place in Indian households, is now burning holes in the pockets of consumers as prices surge to record highs.

In Hyderabad, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams has jumped to ₹1,02,000, while 24-carat gold now costs ₹1,11,280 per 10 grams. Compared to yesterday’s rates, 22-carat gold saw a hike of ₹700, and 24-carat gold spiked by ₹771. This steep increase has left buyers in a dilemma, wondering, “At these rates, how can one even think of buying gold?”

Also Read: Tense Showdown in Hyderguda: AIMIM Leaders Clash with Officials Over Function Hall Seizure

When compared to the beginning of this year, the prices show a staggering 42% rise. In January, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹71,500, while 24-carat stood at ₹78,000. Fast forward to September, and the rates have skyrocketed to over one lakh, leaving gold enthusiasts frustrated.

With the festive season and wedding months approaching, families are now forced to reconsider their jewellery purchases. The continuous rally in gold prices has turned what was once considered a traditional and safe investment into a luxury beyond the reach of many.