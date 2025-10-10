Hyderabad Gold Rate Today: Big Relief for Buyers— Gold Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates in Major Cities

After several days of relentless increase, gold prices finally saw a decline on Friday, offering some relief to buyers. The precious metal, which had been touching record highs amid global market volatility and the rupee’s weakness against the dollar, dropped by about ₹1,000 per 10 grams in several Indian cities. Meanwhile, silver prices have surged by nearly ₹3,000 per kilogram, marking a contrasting trend in the bullion market.

In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,290, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,13,800. The 18-carat variant was being sold for ₹91,720 per 10 grams. Silver, on the other hand, was priced at ₹1,80,000 per kilogram. Similar rates were reported across southern cities like Bengaluru and Kerala.

In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,440 per 10 grams, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,200 — both about ₹1,000 lower than the previous day’s rates. In Mumbai and Kolkata, gold prices stood at ₹1,22,290 and ₹1,12,100 for 24-carat and 22-carat respectively. Chennai recorded slightly higher rates, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹1,22,840 and 22-carat at ₹1,12,600.

Silver rates showed an upward movement in most cities. One kilogram of silver was priced at ₹1,80,000 in Vijayawada and Kerala, while Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai saw prices around ₹1,70,000 per kilogram.

Experts attribute the dip in gold prices to fluctuations in global demand and a temporary strengthening of the Indian rupee. However, they caution that prices could remain volatile in the coming days.

Note: Gold and silver prices are subject to market changes and may vary between jewellers. Buyers are advised to verify the latest rates before making purchases.