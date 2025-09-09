Hyderabad: IACG Multimedia College to Sign MoU with Kyoto Seika University, Japan

Hyderabad: IACG Multimedia College, Hyderabad, is set to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyoto Seika University, Japan — the world’s first university dedicated to Manga and Anime studies.

The MoU will be exchanged at T-Hub, Hyderabad, in the presence of Shri D. Sridhar Babu, IT Minister, Government of Telangana, on Wednesday.

The agreement will be signed between Mr. Rama Krishna Polina, Founder & Managing Director of IACG Multimedia College, and Mr. Shin Matsumura, Director, Centre for Research on Contemporary African and Asian Cultures, Kyoto Seika University. The announcement was made by Dr. Suresh Madiraju, CEO & Principal, IACG, and Mr. Chaitanya CH, Head of Academics, during a press briefing at FTCCI, Red Hills.

Key outcomes of the MoU include:

Student and faculty exchange programs between India and Japan.

Industry–Academia collaborations to bring global best practices to Telangana.

Outsourcing and talent opportunities facilitated by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation).

Global placements for Telangana-trained professionals in Manga and Anime.

Japan dominates the global animation industry, accounting for more than 60% of worldwide consumption. The Anime sector alone is valued at over USD 25 billion, producing more than 1,000 Manga titles and 300+ Anime seasons every year. However, with a shortage of skilled manpower, Japanese studios are seeking international partnerships—an opportunity Telangana aims to leverage through this collaboration.

Industry experts highlighted that anime production budgets in Japan are nearly ten times higher than those in the U.S., opening significant avenues for investment, outsourcing, and employment.

“With Hyderabad’s thriving IT ecosystem and growing creative industries, Telangana is well positioned to emerge as a global hub for next-generation Manga and Anime talent,” said Dr. Suresh Madiraju.

Mr. Rama Krishna Polina added, “Through JETRO, we will actively facilitate partnerships, placements, and outsourcing linkages with Japanese studios. This MoU is a major step toward making Telangana a global creative talent export hub.”

The initiative will also involve Young India Skill University, Hyderabad, which will support international placements for Indian creative aspirants. Collectively, IACG, Kyoto Seika University, JETRO, and partner studios aim to integrate international expertise with local talent, creating jobs, attracting investments, and establishing Telangana’s leadership in the global creative sector.