Hyderabad IB Officer Among Tourists Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Hyderabad was among the tourists killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Manish Ranjan, an IB officer posted in Hyderabad, was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) visit with his wife and children when the attack occurred.

IB Officer Shot Dead in Front of His Family

The family, along with other tourists, was visiting Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, often referred to as ‘Mini Switzerland,’ when the terrorists launched the deadly attack. Manish Ranjan was shot dead in front of his wife and children, leaving the family and other tourists in shock and trauma. The IB officer was posted in the ministerial section of the Hyderabad office, and his untimely death has deeply shocked the local community.

Leaders Condemn the Attack

The terror attack has elicited strong reactions from political leaders across the country. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condemned the heinous act and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He urged the Union government to take decisive action against the terrorist groups responsible for this attack. CM Revanth Reddy also stressed that such cowardly acts will never break the spirit and resilience of the Indian people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the attack. He expressed his deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives and sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms,” CM Naidu posted on social media.

Condolences and Calls for Justice

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the attack and expressed his sadness at the tragic incident. “The deaths of 27 innocent tourists and the injuries of 20 others are extremely horrible. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said. He urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to coordinate fully with Central forces and ensure the safety of both tourists and local residents.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao also condemned the attack. “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the tourists who lost their lives. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence,” KTR said, adding that the Indian government must ensure justice for the victims’ families.

Terror Attack in Pahalgam

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation in mourning. With the death toll rising and several others injured, the attack has once again highlighted the challenges faced in maintaining security in the region. As authorities investigate the incident, the need for stronger security measures and coordinated action against terrorism remains paramount.