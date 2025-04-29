Hyderabad Law Student Gets Justice After Sudden Ban from Semester Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Anand Raj, a final-year law student at SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Hyderabad, by allowing him to appear for his final semester exams. The student was abruptly suspended just two hours before his scheduled examination on April 28.

High Court Questions College’s Sudden Suspension Notice

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the urgent petition filed by the student and passed interim orders suspending the college’s last-minute communication. The Court questioned the lack of due process, as the student had not been issued a prior notice or given an opportunity to respond to the allegations leading to his suspension.

College Suspension Linked to Food Poisoning Incident

The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate S. Goutham, clarified that the suspension letter referred to a food poisoning incident at NMIMS in which around 170 students experienced stomach pain and nausea, while 37 were hospitalized due to severe symptoms like vomiting and dehydration.

The counsel argued that Anand Raj was being unfairly targeted in connection to the incident without any formal inquiry or evidence.

Court Considers Request for Re-examination

Justice Reddy, while granting the interim relief, questioned the college’s authority to reconduct the exam for a single student but directed the petitioner to serve a personal notice to the college via email and WhatsApp. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 2.