Hyderabad Man Killed Over Loan Repayment Dispute, Relative Accused in Fatal Attack

Hyderabad: A loan dispute turned deadly on Saturday night in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area, where a man was allegedly killed by a relative following a heated argument over repayment issues.

The victim, identified as Mohd Saif, a resident of Vattepally, had borrowed money from his relative, Ismail, several months ago. Tensions reportedly escalated between the two as disagreements arose over the repayment terms. The dispute came to a head on Saturday night, resulting in a confrontation.



Also Read: High Court Pressures Telangana Home Department Over 26-Year Salary Delay for Sweeper

In a sudden outburst, Ismail allegedly threw a boulder at Saif, inflicting fatal injuries. Police arrived at the scene and have since transported Saif’s body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have initiated an investigation and are currently questioning witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragic incident.