High Court Pressures Telangana Home Department Over 26-Year Salary Delay for Sweeper

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stern warning to the state’s Home Department, demanding compliance with a longstanding order to pay overdue salary to Shaik Janmiya, a sweeper who served at Chilkur police station in Suryapet district. Janmiya, who worked from 1991 to 2018 without receiving a salary, first appealed to the High Court in 2017.

Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar expressed frustration over the Home Department’s six-year delay in implementing the court’s directive and has now summoned the Principal Secretary of Home to either ensure compliance by November 27 or appear before the court in person.



The High Court initially ordered the department in 2017 to clear Janmiya’s unpaid salary within four weeks, but after continued inaction, Janmiya filed a contempt petition. Justice Kumar criticized the ongoing non-compliance and emphasized that this would be the final opportunity for the department to fulfill its legal obligation to Janmiya.

This case underscores concerns over administrative delays in fulfilling basic labor rights, drawing public attention to the importance of timely payment and adherence to court orders.