24-Hour Water Supply Disruption to Hit Key Hyderabad Areas on November 11

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced a 24-hour water supply interruption scheduled for parts of Hyderabad beginning at 6 a.m. on November 11. This disruption is expected to impact various neighborhoods as HMWSSB crews undertake urgent repair work on a major water line.

The affected areas include RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Biramguda, Aminpur, Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagadgirigutta.



The HMWSSB cited a significant leakage in the 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main pipeline, part of the Manjira Phase-2 water supply, which is crucial for delivering drinking water across Hyderabad. Crews will conduct necessary repairs to address these leakages, expected to improve water flow once completed.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and store adequate water, as some areas may experience a complete halt in water supply, while others may face reduced pressure. HMWSSB assured that the repairs would be completed within 24 hours, and water supply would resume promptly by 6 a.m. on November 12.