Explosion Rocks Popular Restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A powerful explosion struck the Telangana Spice Kitchen, a well-known restaurant on Road Number 1 in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, early Sunday morning. The blast, suspected to be caused by a gas cylinder, sent shockwaves through the area, scattering debris and causing widespread alarm among residents.

Local authorities report that the force of the explosion propelled debris and cooking equipment into nearby neighborhoods, triggering panic as smoke filled the vicinity. Firefighting teams swiftly responded to the scene, managing to contain the flames before they could spread further.



A young girl suffered minor injuries due to the blast, and emergency teams treated her on-site. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and authorities confirmed that rescue operations were quickly initiated upon their arrival.

Officials are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, with initial suspicions focusing on a gas cylinder malfunction. The incident has sparked concern among nearby residents, highlighting safety risks in commercial establishments.

The restaurant remains temporarily closed as authorities assess the extent of the damage and ensure the area is safe for the public.