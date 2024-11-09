CM Revanth Reddy to Launch Musi River Padyatra, Congress Dares BRS Leaders to Join

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has challenged leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Padayatra led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, scheduled for January 2025, to support the Musi River rejuvenation project. Ranga Reddy stated that if BRS leaders were truly concerned about the welfare of the people, they should actively participate in this initiative aimed at cleaning and restoring the Musi River.

Speaking at a media conference organized by the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), the Congress MLA accused BRS leaders of deliberately obstructing the Musi River rejuvenation efforts. He claimed that the ruling party had failed to address the river’s pollution issues, despite being in power for over a decade.

Allegations Against BRS Leaders

Ranga Reddy responded sharply to derogatory remarks made by senior BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, against Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Congress MLA alleged that these leaders were frustrated by the upcoming Padayatra and were resorting to baseless criticism to undermine the initiative. He also took a dig at the BRS party’s rhetoric, accusing them of “repeatedly comparing K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to Mahatma Gandhi” while asserting, “KCR is not Gandhi; he is Godse.”

The Congress leader further alleged that the BRS government had exploited land resources in Ranga Reddy district and neglected the Musi River’s pollution issue, especially around areas where BRS leaders had illegally occupied land near the riverbanks. He accused the ruling party of amassing “crores of rupees” through illegal land deals.

Padayatra and the Future of Musi River

Ranga Reddy emphasized that the Musi River rejuvenation project was critical for the residents of Hyderabad, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was committed to ensuring its successful implementation. He warned BRS leaders that their continued criticism of the Congress leader would only backfire. “If you criticize our Chief Minister, it will backfire. We will ensure justice for those displaced along the Musi,” he asserted.

The Musi River Padayatra in January 2025 is expected to attract widespread participation from Congress supporters and environmental activists, with an agenda focused on cleaning up the river and addressing pollution concerns.

With both parties gearing up for the upcoming state elections, the issue of Musi River pollution has become a significant point of contention, as it reflects broader concerns over environmental governance in the state.