Telangana Government Announces 2025 Public Holidays: Full List of General and Optional Holidays

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has officially announced the list of General Holidays and Optional Holidays for 2025, which will apply to all State Government offices. The notification, issued by the Chief Secretary, provides clarity regarding the dates of holidays, including festivals and occasions that fall on Sundays. This year, the government has also provided an opportunity for employees to avail Optional Holidays based on their preference.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Public Holiday Notification:

General Holidays:

All State Government offices will remain closed on Sundays and Second Saturdays throughout the year, except for February 8, 2025, which will be a working day in place of the New Year’s Day holiday observed on January 1, 2025.

Optional Holidays:

Government employees may avail themselves of up to five Optional Holidays throughout the year based on festivals or occasions listed in the Annexure-II . These holidays are granted regardless of religious affiliation.

Employees wishing to take an Optional Holiday must submit a written request in advance to their superior officers, who will approve the request unless there is an exigency in government work.

Exceptions:

The General Holidays do not apply automatically to Industrial Establishments, Public Works Departments, and Educational Institutions. Separate notifications will be issued for these sectors, outlining their holiday schedule.

Moon Sighting Changes:

Any changes to holiday dates based on the moon sighting for festivals like Eid, Muharram, or Id-e-Milad will be communicated through electronic or print media. Employees are instructed to follow the official announcements without waiting for formal orders.

Key Highlights of the Telangana Holiday List for 2025:

General Holidays for 2025 The following days are declared as General Holidays for all Telangana State Government Offices: New Year’s Day : January 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

: January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) Bhogi : January 13, 2025 (Monday)

: January 13, 2025 (Monday) Sankranti / Pongal : January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

: January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) Republic Day : January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

: January 26, 2025 (Sunday) Maha Shivaratri : February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) Holi : March 14, 2025 (Friday)

: March 14, 2025 (Friday) Ugadi : March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

: March 30, 2025 (Sunday) Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) : March 31, 2025 (Monday)

: March 31, 2025 (Monday) Following Day of Ramzan : April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

: April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday : April 5, 2025 (Saturday)

: April 5, 2025 (Saturday) Sri Ram Navami : April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

: April 6, 2025 (Sunday) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday : April 14, 2025 (Monday)

: April 14, 2025 (Monday) Good Friday : April 18, 2025 (Friday)

: April 18, 2025 (Friday) Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) : June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

: June 7, 2025 (Saturday) Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) : July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

: July 6, 2025 (Sunday) Bonalu : July 21, 2025 (Monday)

: July 21, 2025 (Monday) Independence Day : August 15, 2025 (Friday)

: August 15, 2025 (Friday) Sri Krishna Ashtami : August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

: August 16, 2025 (Saturday) Vinayaka Chavithi : August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Eid Miladun Nabi : September 5, 2025 (Friday)

: September 5, 2025 (Friday) Bathukamma Starting Day : September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

: September 21, 2025 (Sunday) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Vijaya Dasami : October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) Following Day of Vijaya Dasami : October 3, 2025 (Friday)

: October 3, 2025 (Friday) Deepavali : October 20, 2025 (Monday)

: October 20, 2025 (Monday) Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak’s Jayanti : November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) Christmas : December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

: December 25, 2025 (Thursday) Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day): December 26, 2025 (Friday)

Optional Holidays for 2025

In addition to the General Holidays, employees may also opt for Optional Holidays, not exceeding five days, during the year. These holidays can be taken for festivals and occasions that are significant to employees, irrespective of the religion. Some of the Optional Holidays declared for 2025 include:

Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.) : January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

: January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) Kanumu : January 15, 2025 (Wednesday)

: January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) Shab-e-Meraj : January 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

: January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) Sri Panchami : February 3, 2025 (Monday)

: February 3, 2025 (Monday) Shab-e-Barat : February 14, 2025 (Friday)

: February 14, 2025 (Friday) Shahadat Hz. Ali (R.A.) : March 21, 2025 (Friday)

: March 21, 2025 (Friday) Mahaveer Jayanti : April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

: April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Tamil New Year’s Day : April 14, 2025 (Monday)

: April 14, 2025 (Monday) Basava Jayanti : April 30, 2025 (Wednesday)

: April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) Buddha Purnima : May 12, 2025 (Monday)

: May 12, 2025 (Monday) Eid-e-Ghadeer : June 15, 2025 (Sunday)

: June 15, 2025 (Sunday) Ratha Yathra : June 27, 2025 (Friday)

: June 27, 2025 (Friday) 9th Moharram : July 5, 2025 (Saturday)

: July 5, 2025 (Saturday) Varalakshmi Vratam : August 8, 2025 (Friday)

: August 8, 2025 (Friday) Raksha Bandhan : August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

: August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Durga Ashtami : September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

: September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) Mahanavami : October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) Yaz Dahum Shareef : October 4, 2025 (Saturday)

: October 4, 2025 (Saturday) Naraka Chaturdhi : October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

: October 19, 2025 (Sunday) Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri : November 16, 2025 (Sunday)

: November 16, 2025 (Sunday) Christmas Eve: December 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

How to Avail Optional Holidays:

State Government employees have the flexibility to avail up to five optional holidays on festivals listed in Annexure-II. They must submit a written application in advance to their superior officers who will approve the requests based on operational requirements.

Important Notes:

The government also issued guidelines stating that General Holidays will not automatically apply to Industrial Establishments , Public Works Departments , or Educational Institutions . These sectors will observe holidays according to their specific requirements.

will not automatically apply to , , or . These sectors will observe holidays according to their specific requirements. Changes in holiday dates due to moon sightings for Islamic festivals will be announced through official media channels.

Conclusion:

The Telangana Government has provided clear guidelines on the 2025 holiday schedule to ensure smooth functioning across government offices while also accommodating employees’ religious and cultural preferences. Employees are urged to review the holiday list, submit their holiday requests on time, and stay updated on any changes announced through official channels.

For more details, please refer to the official Telangana State Gazette or visit the Telangana Government’s website.