Say Goodbye to Traffic Hassles: Hyderabad’s MMI Project Set to Revolutionize Public Commuting and Transport Connectivity

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) has initiated a Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) Project aimed at enhancing connectivity across key Metro stations, bus terminals, MMTS and railway stations.

This project is designed to allow commuters to transition smoothly between different modes of transport, addressing various issues that often hinder convenient travel.

According to a HUMTA official, commuters commonly face challenges in switching from buses to Metro trains, autos, or even walking along footpaths due to factors like traffic congestion, lack of dedicated footpaths and insufficient parking facilities.

The MMI Project will identify these barriers and implement solutions to enable seamless connectivity within a 500-meter radius of each major transport terminal or Metro station. “One of the anticipated outcomes is an increase in public transport ridership.

By addressing issues such as parking shortages, for instance, HUMTA plans to introduce on-street and off-street parking solutions, including multilevel parking facilities on available government land, near Metro stations where current parking spaces are often fully occupied,” explained B Jeevan Babu, Director of HUMTA.

An additional component of the MMI Project focuses on reducing traffic congestion on commercial roads, where vendors often occupy road space illegally, contributing to bottlenecks. The first phase of this implementation has begun in Ameerpet, where designated vending zones are being established.

These zones will feature 100 kiosks equipped with electricity and essential utilities, offering vendors a legal space to operate without blocking the road. Local bodies will manage these zones with minimal charges to cover maintenance.

At present, HUMTA is analysing 53 Metro stations, with vending zones initially planned at two locations near Satyam Theatre and Shesh Mahal in Ameerpet. Another objective of the project is to improve pedestrian safety and access.

HUMTA plans to develop Refugee Islands or dedicated pedestrian spaces, such as footpaths and zebra crossings, to facilitate safer road crossing for those on foot.