Hyderabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Dyverdine Industries in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at Dyverdine Industries, located in the Jeedimetla-Wadi area of Sanathnagar Industrial Zone, Hyderabad. The incident occurred around 3:30 AM, engulfing the entire factory in flames within minutes.

Flames Reach Sky-High as Factory Gutted by Fire

Eyewitnesses reported that the intensity of the fire was so severe that the flames shot up to the sky, causing panic among locals and nearby workers. The blaze rapidly spread across the premises, consuming machinery, raw materials, and other industrial equipment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Firefighting Teams Battle Flames for Hours

Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade teams promptly arrived at the scene. With the help of six fire engines and advanced robotic equipment, they launched an intense operation to bring the fire under control. After several hours of continuous effort, the fire was finally extinguished.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Begin Daytime Drunk Driving Checks, 25 School Bus Drivers Caught Intoxicated

Short Circuit Suspected as Initial Cause

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, preliminary reports from officials suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin and assess compliance with safety norms.

Property Damage Runs into Crores; No Casualties

Sources estimate that property worth several crores has been destroyed in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Police and fire department officials continue to inspect the site and assess the overall damage.