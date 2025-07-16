Hyderabad Police Begin Daytime Drunk Driving Checks, 25 School Bus Drivers Caught Intoxicated

Hyderabad: Daytime Drunk Driving Checks: In a significant step toward ensuring public safety on roads, the Hyderabad City Traffic Police has launched surprise drunk and drive checks during daytime hours, starting July 16, 2025. This move follows alarming incidents of daytime drunk driving, particularly involving school bus and commercial vehicle drivers.

The drive was flagged off by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis at Mint Compound, Hyderabad. He emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader strategy instructed by Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, DG & Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to make city roads safer 24×7.

Daytime Drunk Driving Checks: 25 School Bus Drivers Caught Drunk During Daytime Tests

Speaking at the launch, Jt. CP Joel Davis revealed a shocking statistic:

“During our recent daytime checks, 25 school bus drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

This revelation has triggered concern among parents and authorities, highlighting the need to extend drunk driving enforcement beyond the usual night hours.

Surprise Checks Across Accident-Prone Zones

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has deployed teams at hotspot and accident-prone areas throughout the city. These locations were chosen strategically to minimize traffic disruption while maximizing enforcement efficiency.

Offenders caught driving under the influence during these checks will be booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, which may result in:

Heavy fines

Temporary or permanent suspension of Driving License

Imprisonment, depending on the severity of the case

A City-Wide Safety Message

The traffic department stressed that drunken driving is not just a violation but a life-threatening risk to everyone on the road. The initiative aims to break the myth that drunk driving is only a nighttime offense and raise awareness of its daytime dangers as well.

The Jt. CP also emphasized that:

“Drunk driving endangers the lives of both the offender and innocent road users. Regular checks will now continue day and night to maintain public safety.”

Public Cooperation Requested

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged all commuters to avoid driving after consuming alcohol and to cooperate with law enforcement during surprise checks.

Officials have also called upon print, electronic, and FM media outlets to provide wide publicity to this initiative to ensure greater public awareness.

Conclusion

With Hyderabad’s roads getting busier and accident numbers rising, this initiative is being hailed as a proactive and necessary step toward road safety. Daytime drunk driving checks could serve as a game-changer, ensuring safer commutes not just after dark, but around the clock.