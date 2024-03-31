Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi Joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi of Hyderabad, along with her father Rajya Sabha Member K Keshva Rao, has officially joined the Congress party, marking a notable shift in their political allegiance.

The induction ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, underscoring the growing strength of the Congress in the region. AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and Forest Minister Konda Surekha were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

While speculation had been rife about the potential inclusion of several GHMC corporators alongside the Mayor, none were in attendance, dispelling rumors and clarifying the scope of the political move.

Rajya Sabha Member K Keshva Rao is slated to follow suit and formalize his entry into the Congress fold in the forthcoming days, with expectations of his induction ceremony being presided over by the AICC leadership.

The decision of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and her father to join the Congress is poised to have significant ramifications in the political landscape of Hyderabad and underscores the evolving dynamics within the state’s political spectrum.