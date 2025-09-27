Video: Hyderabad’s MGBS Submerged as Musi River Overflows, Strands Thousands

HYDERABAD: The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Asia’s largest bus terminals, was completely submerged overnight on September 26-27, 2025, after unprecedented flooding from the Musi River. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has suspended all operations from the facility, diverting thousands of passengers and creating a major transportation crisis in the city.

The historic flooding marks the first time in recent memory that the bustling transport hub has been rendered inoperable due to water levels. The crisis has hit particularly hard as it coincides with the peak travel season for the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

All Bus Services Halted, Major Diversions in Place

In response to the emergency, TGSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar announced an indefinite suspension of all services originating from MGBS. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 daily passengers have been affected. A comprehensive diversion plan has been activated to manage the flow of traffic from alternative locations across Hyderabad.

Passengers are advised to use the following temporary terminals:

Jubilee Bus Station (JBS): For services towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Nizamabad.

For services towards Uppal Cross Roads: For all services bound for Warangal and Hanamkonda.

For all services bound for LB Nagar Terminal: For routes to Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada.

For routes to Aramghar Depot: For long-distance buses to Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, and Bengaluru.

How to Find Your Bus

To assist stranded and confused travelers, TGSRTC has established dedicated helplines. Passengers can seek information by calling 040-69440000 or 040-23450033. Officials have urged the public to avoid traveling toward MGBS until further notice.

Historic Water Release Triggers Widespread Evacuations

The severe flooding was caused by a massive and coordinated release of water from Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, which had reached full capacity following days of continuous heavy rainfall. Officials were forced to open a total of 21 floodgates to manage the inflow.

Osman Sagar (Gandipet): 12 gates were opened.

12 gates were opened. Himayat Sagar: 9 gates were opened.

This combined action released approximately 25,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water into the Musi River, causing it to breach its banks at multiple points. The resulting flood levels are the highest seen in the region in over four decades.

In response to the rising water, disaster response teams and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a massive evacuation operation. Over 1,200 families from low-lying communities along the Musi River corridor have been moved to temporary relief camps. The most severely affected areas include Shankar Nagar, Chaderghat, Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar, and Vinayaka Veedhi.

An Unprecedented Event for Hyderabad’s Infrastructure

The complete inundation of MGBS highlights the severity of the current flood situation. As a critical node in the state’s transport network, its closure is expected to cause significant logistical challenges for days to come. Authorities are continuously monitoring the water levels in the Musi River and the twin reservoirs as they coordinate relief and restoration efforts across the city.