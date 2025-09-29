Hyderabad Ministers Urge Support for 42% BC Reservation Amid Festive Celebrations

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakati Srihari extended their greetings to the public on the occasion of Bathukamma and Dussehra while addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. Speaking ahead of the festivities, they highlighted the significance of providing opportunities for BC children, describing the 42 percent reservation as a major boon for the community.

“The caste census conducted under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s promise, forms the basis for the BC reservation,” the ministers said. They emphasized that the move is not intended to take away opportunities from any other community but to ensure fair representation for BC children. “We are seeking only our rightful share—42 percent—without harming anyone else,” they added.

The ministers also appealed to BC leaders across all political parties to refrain from making statements solely for political praise or to appease party hierarchies. “If this reservation is delayed or blocked, BC children risk being left behind,” they warned, drawing parallels with the period when former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa increased BC reservation and added nine schedules, even though her party was not in power at the Centre.

Addressing the role of the central government, the ministers said, “All efforts within the state have been completed. Now, it is up to the Centre to approve the bill. Any delays or doubts should be addressed transparently, rather than creating obstacles.” They cautioned that opposition by BJP leaders or others could undermine opportunities for BC children.

Concluding their message, Prabhakar and Srihari appealed to all communities to cooperate and support the 42 percent reservation, urging them not to incite the anger of BC youth by opposing the measure.