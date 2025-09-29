Telangana Politics Heats Up: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Challenges KTR Over Palamuru Ranga Reddy Project

Hyderabad: Political tensions in Telangana escalated on Monday as Minister Jupally Krishna Rao publicly challenged BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) over claims related to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project. Addressing the media, Jupally accused KTR of spreading false statements about the project and asserted his readiness to debate the matter anywhere.

“I am prepared to discuss the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project with KTR at any platform,” Jupally said. “If it is proven that 90 percent of the work carried out by the previous BRS government was completed, I will resign from my post. Otherwise, will KTR step down for misleading the public?” he added.

Jupally also dismissed allegations suggesting that the Congress would return to power, describing them as baseless propaganda. He referred to a full video of his statements to clarify his position and counter KTR’s claims.

The minister further claimed that the BRS owed Rs 8 lakh crore to the people of Telangana and remarked that had Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shown strong leadership, the previous government would have faced greater accountability.

This latest confrontation reflects the increasingly heated exchanges between Telangana’s ruling and opposition parties, as political debates intensify around development projects and public accountability.