Hyderabad Numaish 2025: 10 Must-Buy Items Under ₹500 Before the Fair Ends

The 84th All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) is racing toward its grand finale on February 17, 2025! Hosted at Hyderabad’s Nampally Exhibition Grounds, this iconic fair feature 2,300+ stalls buzzing with unbeatable deals. Whether you’re hunting for handcrafted treasures or pocket-friendly gadgets, here’s your ultimate guide to snagging the top 10 items under ₹500 before time runs out!

Top 10 Must-Buy Items Under ₹500 at Numaish 2025

Beaded Jute Bags (₹100): Colorful, eco-friendly bags perfect for daily use or gifting. Oxidized Silver Jewelry Sets (₹200–₹500): Elegant earrings, necklaces, and bangles with a rustic charm. Hyderabadi Pearl Bangles (₹150–₹300): Add a touch of tradition with these iconic lacquer bangles. Kashmiri Silk Stoles (₹250–₹500): Lightweight, embroidered stoles in vibrant hues. Hand-Painted Rajasthan Pottery (₹100–₹400): Miniature vases or teacups for quirky home decor. Bamboo Phone Cases (₹150): Durable and trendy covers for smartphones. Lucknowi Chikankari Keychains (₹50–₹100): Intricate embroidery on fabric keychains. Spiced Afghan Dry Fruits (₹100–₹500 packs): Almonds, apricots, and walnuts at wholesale prices. Terracotta Wall Hangings (₹200–₹450): Rustic art pieces to elevate your interiors. Designer Cotton Blouses (₹200–₹500): Ready-to-wear ethnic blouses with mirror work or embroidery.

Also Read: Telangana Government to Bring High-Speed Internet to 93 Lakh Homes with Groundbreaking T-Fiber Initiative

Pro Bargaining Tip:

Vendors often drop prices by 30% if you buy multiple items—bundle your favorites!

Food, Fun, and Last-Minute Strategies

Snack Smart: Grab Bread Omlet or Irani chai for under ₹50 while shopping.

Grab Bread Omlet or Irani chai for under ₹50 while shopping. Avoid Crowds: Weekdays (especially Tuesday–Thursday) are ideal for stress-free deals.

Weekdays (especially Tuesday–Thursday) are ideal for stress-free deals. Numaish App Hack: Use the app’s “Under ₹500” filter to locate stalls quickly.

With over 25 lakh visitors annually, Numaish is a lifeline for artisans and small businesses. This year’s shorter 38-day run (ending February 7) means stocks vanish faster—don’t miss your chance to support local crafts and grab steals! Mark February 17 on your calendar! From ₹100 keychains to ₹500 silk stoles, the clock’s ticking to bag these gems.