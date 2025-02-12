Telangana Government to Bring High-Speed Internet to 93 Lakh Homes with Groundbreaking T-Fiber Initiative

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to launch a transformative digital initiative, with 93 lakh households slated to receive seamless internet connectivity. This announcement was made by the state’s IT & Industries Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, during a meeting with a World Bank delegation at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

T-Fiber Initiative Set to Revolutionize Telangana’s Digital Landscape

Minister Sridhar Babu outlined the ambitious T-Fiber initiative, which aims to provide high-speed internet access to every household in Telangana. The project is already gaining traction with a successful pilot phase that has digitized four villages, showcasing the potential of the program.

The four pilot villages—Hajipally (Ranga Reddy district), Maddur (Narayanpet), Sangupet (Sangareddy), and Adavi Srirampur (Peddapalli)—have already seen the positive impacts of digital connectivity, with a delegation from the World Bank, led by Vaijanti Desai and Kimberly Johns, visiting these areas to assess the progress.

Also Read: Hyderabad to Chennai and Bengaluru in Just 2 Hours: Center Government to Introduce High Speed Train Soon

State’s Vision for Universal Digital Access in Three Years

Sridhar Babu expressed Telangana’s bold vision to ensure universal digital access across all villages in the state by 2028. He emphasized that Telangana is well-positioned for this transformation, having already developed an extensive 32,000-kilometer fiber-optic network, which will form the backbone of the T-Fiber project.

The Minister’s vision aligns with the state’s broader goals of driving digital inclusion and fostering economic growth through technology. This initiative is expected to further bolster Telangana’s position as a leader in India’s digital revolution.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including IT Department Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and senior World Bank representatives Ishira Mehta, Arun Sharma, and Siew Sanz Ng.