Hyderabad Officer Suspended After Allegedly Colluding in Kidnapping of Realtor

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana has suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Cyber Crime Unit for allegedly colluding with criminals in the kidnapping of a realtor in Mokila village in 2023.

The DSP has been named an accused in the case filed in November 2023.

Alleged Collusion with Criminals

The DSP, whose name has not been disclosed, is said to have used his access to the Telangana police apps to pass on sensitive information about the whereabouts of a realtor, Srinivas Raju, to a group of kidnappers. According to the investigation, the criminals then used this information to abduct Srinivas Raju from Nagulapally village in Mokila.

Kidnapping and Forced Land Transfer

Following the abduction, the kidnappers took Raju to the local land registration office and coerced him into transferring 30 acres of land in their name. This forced land transfer was part of the criminals’ broader plan to illegally acquire property. However, Srinivas Raju managed to escape and later lodged a formal complaint with the police, leading to the investigation.

Police Investigation and Discovery

During the course of the investigation, the police were able to arrest the kidnappers. Upon interrogation, the criminals revealed that they had received information about Raju’s whereabouts from the suspended DSP, who was working with the cybercrime unit at the time.

The police promptly included the DSP as an accused in the case and sent a report to higher authorities. After reviewing the case, the Telangana Police Department took immediate action, resulting in the DSP’s suspension.

Police Action and Investigation Continues

The Telangana Police have vowed to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that all parties involved are held accountable. The suspension of the DSP serves as a strong message that no individual, regardless of their rank or position, is above the law.

Implications for Police Accountability

This incident has raised concerns about the integrity of law enforcement and the potential for misuse of power. The suspension of the DSP highlights the Telangana Police’s commitment to transparency and accountability, especially when officers are accused of violating public trust.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to ensure that justice is served, and those responsible for the kidnapping, including the colluding DSP, face legal consequences.