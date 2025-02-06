Hydra Demolishes Illegal Structures in Kukatpally to Reclaim Government Land

Hyderabad: Hydra has taken decisive action against illegal constructions and encroachments in Hyderabad, demolishing unauthorized structures along Kukatpally Nizampet Main Road.

Hydra officials used JCBs to tear down the perimeter walls and other illegal buildings that had been constructed on government land, which had been originally allotted to an army employee.

Government Land Reclaimed After Years of Encroachment

The land, located behind Nizampet Holistic Hospital, was officially designated for the use of an army employee by the government. However, over the years, large-scale construction occurred around the land, including the building of boundary walls, encroaching on the allotted property. Despite efforts to reclaim the land, the army employee faced significant challenges in getting the encroachment cleared.

Army Employee Files Complaint with Hydra

After years of unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue, the army employee filed a formal complaint with Hydra, providing solid evidence of the encroachment. Hydra launched an investigation, led by Commissioner Ranganath, which confirmed the validity of the claim. Upon verification of the encroachment, Hydra officials took immediate action to restore the land to its rightful owner.

Demolition Process Begins with JCBs on February 6, 2025

On the morning of February 6, 2025, Hydra officials arrived at the site with JCBs to demolish the illegal structures. The gates were forcibly broken down, and the perimeter walls were removed. The 300-yard piece of land was then officially handed over to the army employee, ensuring that the rightful owner regained possession of the property.

Local Residents Praise Hydra’s Action

The swift and effective action taken by Hydra has been met with widespread support from Nizampet locals, who have expressed their appreciation for the enforcement of property rights. Many residents are now calling for similar enforcement against other encroachments in the area. “Hydra has delivered justice to the victims of land encroachment, and we hope this sets a precedent for future actions,” said one local resident.

Call for More Action Against Land Encroachments

The success of this operation has sparked a wider discussion on the issue of land encroachments in Hyderabad. Locals are now urging authorities to take similar actions in other areas affected by illegal constructions, ensuring that government properties are protected from further encroachment.

Hydra’s stand against illegal constructions serves as a strong reminder of the importance of maintaining legal property boundaries and enforcing regulations for the greater good of the community.