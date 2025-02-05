Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory – Avoid These Key Routes for 2 Days!

Hyderabad: In light of the Sri Kattamaisamma Jathara celebrations in Suraram, the Jeedimetla Traffic Police Station has issued an important traffic advisory for the public. The event, which will take place from February 9 to February 10, 2025, is expected to draw large crowds, leading to significant changes in traffic movement in the area. The police are urging all commuters to plan their routes in advance to avoid congestion during the event.

Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

To facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure the safety of festival-goers, the following measures have been put in place:

Suraram to Bahadurpally Route Blocked: The regular traffic route from Suraram to Bahadurpally will be blocked. Vehicles traveling from Suraram to Bahadurpally will be redirected to the opposite side of the road, which will be temporarily divided with cones to manage the flow of traffic. Time Period for the Diversion: This restriction will be in effect from 9th February to 10th February, 2025 .

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

In addition to the diversion of regular traffic, there will also be significant changes for heavy vehicles in the area:

Diversion for Heavy Vehicles from Balanagar to Gandimaisamma: Heavy vehicles traveling from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL). They will follow a new route via the Industrial area, Dulapally Road, and then take a left turn onto Bahadurpally X Road towards Gandimaisamma.

Heavy vehicles traveling from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL). They will follow a new route via the Industrial area, Dulapally Road, and then take a left turn onto Bahadurpally X Road towards Gandimaisamma. Diversion for Heavy Vehicles from Gandimaisamma to Balanagar: Heavy vehicles traveling in the opposite direction, from Gandimaisamma X Road to Balanagar, will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They will be rerouted through Dulapally Village Junction, make a right turn at Kaman, pass through Shapurnagar, and then proceed towards Balanagar via the Industrial area and JETL. Time Period for Heavy Vehicle Diversions: These restrictions will also be in place from 9th February to 10th February, 2025 .

Public Cooperation Requested

The Traffic Police have requested the general public to cooperate with the authorities by adhering to the diversions and planning their routes accordingly. The purpose of these measures is to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the busy festival period and minimize disruptions.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays and congestion in the affected areas. The Traffic Police are committed to ensuring that the festival celebrations proceed safely while maintaining order on the roads.

The Sri Kattamaisamma Jathara is a significant cultural event in Suraram, and with thousands expected to attend, the necessary traffic arrangements will help to accommodate the crowds while ensuring the safety of everyone involved. The public’s cooperation with the traffic advisory is essential for smooth and safe travel during this period.