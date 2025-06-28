Hyderabad Police Catch 3 People Selling Illegal E-Cigarettes Worth ₹10 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a significant bust, Hyderabad police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal sale of banned electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes. The arrests were made in Abids, and banned items worth ₹10 lakh were seized.

Who Are the Accused?

The accused have been identified as:

Mohd Sultan Khan alias Sulthan (38), a resident of Abids and the main supplier

alias Sulthan (38), a resident of Abids and the main supplier Mohd Kabir Hussain alias Kabir (22), a B.Com 3rd-year student

alias Kabir (22), a B.Com 3rd-year student Mohd Moid Pasha alias Moid (23), an Intermediate 2nd-year student

According to police, Sultan was the primary operator in the business, while Kabir and Moid acted as delivery agents for a commission.

What Was Seized?

The Hyderabad police seized the following from their possession:

Multiple e-cigarettes of various banned brands and flavors

Two motorcycles used for distribution

Three mobile phones used for illegal transactions

How the Operation Worked

According to Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, Sultan sourced the banned products through a chain involving a man named Sami and one Asif, and sold them at inflated prices. He used Kabir and Moid to deliver the products across the city, mainly targeting youth and students.

“These e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is a dangerous and addictive substance, and selling them is a serious violation of public health laws,” Rao stated.

Police Action and Legal Implications

The accused have been booked under relevant sections for illegal possession and distribution of banned substances. Police emphasized that such products are not only illegal but also pose serious health risks, especially to young consumers.