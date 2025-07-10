Hyderabad Police Nab Notorious Housebreaker, Recover Gold Worth ₹31 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest Zone, Hyderabad, in collaboration with LB Nagar Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate, apprehended a habitual night housebreaker and recovered 31.456 tulas of gold ornaments worth ₹31,00,000. The accused was involved in a string of burglaries targeting locked houses at night in LB Nagar, Uppal (Rachakonda Commissionerate), and Mailardevpally (Cyberabad limits).

Accused Identified as Repeat Offender

The arrested individual has been identified as:

Jaganatham Prabhu, 33 years old

S/o Late J. Krishna

Occupation: Mason

Resident of: Upparpally, Ranga Reddy District

Native of: Vaddepally, Bodhan Village, Nizamabad District

According to police, Prabhu is a notorious habitual offender who has been involved in multiple housebreaking and theft cases over the years. Despite being recently arrested and sent to judicial custody, he continued his criminal activities soon after being released on bail in May 2025.

Recovery of Stolen Property from Three Major Cases

Police seized a wide range of gold ornaments from his possession, linked to the following FIRs:

1. Cr.No. 606/2025 – LB Nagar Police Station, Rachakonda

Gold necklace – 25g

Earrings – 14.88g

3 big gold rings – 12g

2 gold chains – 18.48g each

Pair of bangles – 7g

Gold kankanam – 30g

Additional chain – 20g

6 small rings – 5.5g

Total Weight: 13.286 Tulas

2. Cr.No. 690/2025 – Uppal Police Station, Rachakonda

Gold chain – 9.46g

Bracelet – 15.30g

2 gold studs – 10.5g

2 gold mattis – 5.5g

2 rings – 6.3g

Lakshmi haram – 50g

Necklace – 25g

1 ring – 5g

Total Weight: 12.83 Tulas

3. Cr.No. 620/2025 – Mailardevpally Police Station, Cyberabad

Necklace – 43.24g

Pair of ear tops with mattis – 10.2g

Total Weight: 5.34 Tulas

Police also recovered a mortgage receipt from Reliant Credit India Ltd, indicating the disposal of stolen goods through financial channels.

History of Repeat Offenses Across Hyderabad

Jaganatham Prabhu has a long criminal history and was previously involved in at least 10 cases from 2013 to 2025, including:

Narsingi PS: 3 cases under Cr.Nos. 847, 467, and 849 (2025)

3 cases under Cr.Nos. 847, 467, and 849 (2025) Shamirpet PS: 2 cases (2015) under Sections 457, 380 IPC

2 cases (2015) under Sections 457, 380 IPC Rajendranagar PS: 3 cases from 2014 to 2015

3 cases from 2014 to 2015 Bahadurpura PS: Cr.No. 36/2014 under Section 41(1)(D) & 102 CrPC

Cr.No. 36/2014 under Section 41(1)(D) & 102 CrPC Narsingi PS (2013): Cr.No. 456 under Sections 457, 380 IPC

Arrest Made Following Tip-Off and Coordinated Operation

Acting on credible information, a joint operation was carried out by:

Inspector G. Santosh Kumar , South West Zone Task Force

, South West Zone Task Force Inspector K. Vinod Kumar , LB Nagar Police Station

, LB Nagar Police Station SI G. Vijayanand and staff of the Task Force

The team successfully apprehended the accused in the limits of LB Nagar Police Station and recovered the gold ornaments.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City, appreciated the swift and coordinated efforts of the Task Force and local police in apprehending the offender and recovering the stolen property.