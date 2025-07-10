Hyderabad Police Nab Notorious Housebreaker, Recover Gold Worth ₹31 Lakh
The accused was involved in a string of burglaries targeting locked houses at night in LB Nagar, Uppal (Rachakonda Commissionerate), and Mailardevpally (Cyberabad limits).
Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest Zone, Hyderabad, in collaboration with LB Nagar Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate, apprehended a habitual night housebreaker and recovered 31.456 tulas of gold ornaments worth ₹31,00,000. The accused was involved in a string of burglaries targeting locked houses at night in LB Nagar, Uppal (Rachakonda Commissionerate), and Mailardevpally (Cyberabad limits).
Table of Contents
Accused Identified as Repeat Offender
The arrested individual has been identified as:
- Jaganatham Prabhu, 33 years old
S/o Late J. Krishna
Occupation: Mason
Resident of: Upparpally, Ranga Reddy District
Native of: Vaddepally, Bodhan Village, Nizamabad District
According to police, Prabhu is a notorious habitual offender who has been involved in multiple housebreaking and theft cases over the years. Despite being recently arrested and sent to judicial custody, he continued his criminal activities soon after being released on bail in May 2025.
Also Read: Hyderabad: Two Cash Robbers Nabbed, Dummy Notes Used to Cheat Elderly Woman
Recovery of Stolen Property from Three Major Cases
Police seized a wide range of gold ornaments from his possession, linked to the following FIRs:
1. Cr.No. 606/2025 – LB Nagar Police Station, Rachakonda
- Gold necklace – 25g
- Earrings – 14.88g
- 3 big gold rings – 12g
- 2 gold chains – 18.48g each
- Pair of bangles – 7g
- Gold kankanam – 30g
- Additional chain – 20g
- 6 small rings – 5.5g
Total Weight: 13.286 Tulas
2. Cr.No. 690/2025 – Uppal Police Station, Rachakonda
- Gold chain – 9.46g
- Bracelet – 15.30g
- 2 gold studs – 10.5g
- 2 gold mattis – 5.5g
- 2 rings – 6.3g
- Lakshmi haram – 50g
- Necklace – 25g
- 1 ring – 5g
Total Weight: 12.83 Tulas
3. Cr.No. 620/2025 – Mailardevpally Police Station, Cyberabad
- Necklace – 43.24g
- Pair of ear tops with mattis – 10.2g
Total Weight: 5.34 Tulas
Police also recovered a mortgage receipt from Reliant Credit India Ltd, indicating the disposal of stolen goods through financial channels.
History of Repeat Offenses Across Hyderabad
Jaganatham Prabhu has a long criminal history and was previously involved in at least 10 cases from 2013 to 2025, including:
- Narsingi PS: 3 cases under Cr.Nos. 847, 467, and 849 (2025)
- Shamirpet PS: 2 cases (2015) under Sections 457, 380 IPC
- Rajendranagar PS: 3 cases from 2014 to 2015
- Bahadurpura PS: Cr.No. 36/2014 under Section 41(1)(D) & 102 CrPC
- Narsingi PS (2013): Cr.No. 456 under Sections 457, 380 IPC
Arrest Made Following Tip-Off and Coordinated Operation
Acting on credible information, a joint operation was carried out by:
- Inspector G. Santosh Kumar, South West Zone Task Force
- Inspector K. Vinod Kumar, LB Nagar Police Station
- SI G. Vijayanand and staff of the Task Force
The team successfully apprehended the accused in the limits of LB Nagar Police Station and recovered the gold ornaments.
Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City, appreciated the swift and coordinated efforts of the Task Force and local police in apprehending the offender and recovering the stolen property.