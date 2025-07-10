Hyderabad: Two Cash Robbers Nabbed, Dummy Notes Used to Cheat Elderly Woman

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest Zone, in coordination with Mangalhat Police, apprehended two individuals involved in cash robbery and cheating elderly women using dummy ₹500 notes. The police recovered ₹20,000 in cash and a passenger auto worth a total of ₹1.2 lakh from the accused.

Accused Tricked Elderly Women Using Dummy Notes

The two arrested individuals have been identified as:

Syed Waseemuddin , 34, an auto driver from Bada Bazar, Yakutpura, originally from Amaravathi, Maharashtra.

, 34, an auto driver from Bada Bazar, Yakutpura, originally from Amaravathi, Maharashtra. Mohd Azam Ali alias Imran, 34, also an auto driver, residing in Parda Gate, Vattepally, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the duo befriended each other while working as auto drivers and later conspired to make quick money by targeting vulnerable elderly women.

Modus Operandi: Diversion, Deception, and Dummy Currency

The accused adopted two main methods to cheat victims:

MO-I: Free Ride and Distraction Tactic

The offenders would target elderly women walking alone and offer them a free ride in their auto. During the ride, one of them would distract the victim while the other swiftly replaced her real cash with fake ₹500 children’s play notes, which they had purchased from a stationery shop in Charminar.

MO-II: SBI Withdrawal Targeting and Forcible Theft

In one instance, an elderly woman who had just withdrawn cash from an SBI branch was offered a free ride. One of the accused requested her handbag, claiming he would add more cash to it. When the woman resisted, they forcibly took the bag under the pretext of helping her. The original cash was then replaced with dummy notes and returned to the unsuspecting victim.

Confessed Cases and FIRs Registered

The duo has confessed to involvement in at least two cases:

Cr.No. 246/2025 under Sections 318(4), 303(2) of the BNS Act, registered at Mangalhat Police Station. Cr.No. 153/2025 under Sections 318(4), 303(2) of the BNS Act, registered at Asif Nagar Police Station.

Police Action and Recovery

Based on a tip-off, the South West Zone Task Force and Mangalhat Police carried out a swift operation to arrest the accused. They seized ₹20,000 in cash and a passenger auto bearing number TS 09 UC 6457 from their possession. The total value of the recovered property stands at ₹1,20,000.

Police Commended for Quick Action

The arrest operation was executed under the supervision of Inspector G. Santosh Kumar, South West Zone Task Force, and Addl. Inspector P. Mahendar of Mangalhat PS. Sub-Inspectors R. Sharath Chandra and B. Ajeeth Singh, along with their staff, played a key role in the successful apprehension of the culprits.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City, lauded the swift coordination between Task Force and local police teams for nabbing the criminals and preventing further offenses.