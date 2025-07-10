Hyderabad Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Jalpally and Surrounding Areas: Overflowing Drains, Garbage Heaps, Dengue Threat Rising

Hyderabad: The monsoon season has begun, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat—but also increasing the threat of dangerous diseases like dengue. In the Jalpally Municipal limits, particularly in areas like Shaheen Nagar, Wadi-e-Saleheen, Osman Nagar, Habeeb Colony, Bismillah Colony, and surrounding localities, the risk is growing due to poor sanitation and neglected waste management.

Multiple dumping yards in these areas are still overflowing with garbage. Despite repeated calls for maintaining hygiene, trash continues to accumulate in public places, creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Residents Not Using Garbage Collection Services Despite Nominal Charges

One of the most concerning aspects is that many residents are not utilizing the services of municipal garbage trucks, which charge a minimal fee of just ₹100 to ₹200 per month. These services are designed to ensure safe and timely collection of household waste.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Tragedy in KPHB, Woman Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Over Online Gambling Debts

However, instead of using the garbage trucks, people are dumping trash near their homes, in narrow lanes, and in open spaces. This practice not only leads to foul odors and environmental degradation but also becomes a direct invitation for diseases like dengue, malaria, and other infections caused by mosquito breeding.

Stagnant Water in Sumps and Containers Accelerating Mosquito Growth

In addition to unmanaged garbage, open water storage—such as sumps, drums, and containers—are becoming hotspots for mosquito breeding. During the rainy season, water tends to collect in these containers if left uncovered, turning them into ideal places for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

These conditions, when combined—unattended waste and stagnant water—create the perfect storm for the spread of dengue mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue, thrive in clean standing water commonly found in household water storage.

Dengue Risk on the Rise; Authorities Raise Red Flag

According to health officials and the local municipal body, there is growing concern that dengue cases may increase rapidly if immediate steps are not taken. Several dumping yards in Jalpally have not been cleared for weeks, and the continuous rainfall only worsens the situation.

Authorities have already begun issuing warnings and awareness messages, but citizen participation remains a key missing factor. Without collective effort from the community, efforts by the municipal teams may fall short.

What Residents Should Do to Stay Safe

To prevent an outbreak and protect both themselves and their communities, residents are being strongly advised to follow these simple but crucial steps:

✅ Dispose of garbage responsibly: Hand it over only to authorized municipal garbage trucks. Do not dump waste in streets or open spaces.

✅ Maintain personal and neighborhood hygiene: Keep your house and surroundings clean on a daily basis.

✅ Cover all water containers: Ensure sumps, drums, buckets, and any water-holding containers are tightly closed.

✅ Be alert for dengue symptoms: High fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and rashes may indicate dengue. Seek medical help immediately.

Cleanliness Is Not Just the Government’s Duty—It’s a Shared Responsibility

It’s important to remember that keeping our surroundings clean is not solely the government’s job—it is a collective duty. Every resident has a role to play in keeping their community healthy and safe, especially during the monsoon season when the threat of vector-borne diseases is at its peak.

If we want to build a cleaner and healthier neighborhood, we must all come together and take responsibility. Preventing dengue starts with simple actions at home and in the community. Let’s act now—before it’s too late.