Hyderabad: Tragedy in KPHB, Woman Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Over Online Gambling Debts

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman software professional allegedly died by suicide at her residence in KPHB Colony after incurring financial losses in online betting. The incident occurred on Tuesday night but came to light only on Thursday, according to the police.

Victim Identified as Anusha, a Software Engineer

The deceased, Anusha, worked for a private IT firm and was reportedly addicted to online betting platforms. Her husband, who is also a software professional, was away when the incident took place.

Borrowed Money, Pledged Gold to Cover Losses

Investigators said that Anusha had lost a significant amount of money through online betting. In an attempt to recover her losses, she had borrowed money and even pledged her gold ornaments. Fearing that her financial troubles would be discovered by her husband, she took the extreme step.

Police Say Fear and Guilt Drove Her to Suicide

“Anusha had lost money in online betting. She borrowed money and pledged gold in hopes of recovering the amount. But fearing exposure, she died by suicide,” said KPHB Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Husband Alerted Police Upon Discovering Her Body

Anusha’s husband returned home on Tuesday night to find her hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately alerted the police. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

Rising Concern Over Online Betting Addiction

This incident adds to the growing list of cases where individuals have fallen prey to the dangers of online betting and gambling, often leading to severe financial stress and tragic outcomes. Police have urged the public to avoid such platforms and seek help if facing addiction or mental health issues.