Hyderabad Woman Kills Father Over Extramarital Affair Obstruction, Goes to Movie with Lover After Murder

Hyderabad: In a shocking and cold-blooded crime, a 25-year-old woman, along with her mother and lover, murdered her father for allegedly objecting to her extramarital relationship, and later went to watch a movie the same night.

Murder in Kavadi Guda, Hyderabad

The incident occurred in Muggula Basti, Kavadi Guda, where Vadluri Lingam (45) worked as a watchman at an apartment complex. His wife, Sharada (40), is employed as a sweeper with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Their daughter, Manisha (25), was married but had reportedly developed an illicit relationship with a man named Javeed (24).

Victim Objected to Daughter’s Illicit Relationship

After her husband left her due to her affair with Javeed, Manisha began living with her lover in a rented house in Moula Ali. Her father, Lingam, frequently argued with her, disapproving of her relationship, which led to growing tension in the family.

Manisha’s mother, Sharada, allegedly supported her daughter and expressed grievances about her husband suspecting and mentally harassing her as well.

Chilling Murder Planned and Executed

Determined to eliminate Lingam, the trio hatched a plan to kill him. On July 5, Sharada reportedly mixed sleeping pills in his drink, rendering him unconscious. Following this, Manisha and Javeed suffocated Lingam to death by pressing a pillow on his face.

Shockingly, after committing the murder, Manisha and Javeed went to a late-night movie, pretending as if nothing had happened. After the show, they dumped Lingam’s body in a lake near Edulabad village in Ghatkesar mandal.

Police Recover Body, Suspects Tracked via CCTV

On July 7, locals spotted a body in the lake and informed the police. The deceased was soon identified as Lingam. During interrogation of the family, the police grew suspicious due to inconsistencies in their statements. CCTV footage and digital trail analysis helped confirm the involvement of Manisha, her lover Javeed, and her mother Sharada.

Accused Confesses Motive During Police Interrogation

During interrogation, Manisha confessed to killing her father because he was interfering in her relationship with Javeed. All three accused have been taken into police custody and are expected to be produced in court soon.