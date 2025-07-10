Hyderabad Tragedy: Four Dead from Toxic Liquor Tied to Congress-Backed Compound

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that has rocked Hyderabad, four people have died, and several others have fallen seriously ill after consuming illicit liquor allegedly linked to Congress leader Kuna Satyam from Serilingampally.

Spurious Liquor Consumed by 15 People in Kukatpally

According to reports, the victims consumed spurious liquor on Wednesday night at a compound believed to be operated by Kuna Satyam. A total of 15 people suffered from severe health complications shortly after and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Death Toll Reaches Four, Others Critical

Out of those affected, three individuals died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, while another victim passed away at home before receiving medical attention. The remaining victims are being treated, and doctors have stated that it will take at least 24 hours to determine their condition.

Victims Belonged to HMT Hills Sai Charan Colony

All the deceased were residents of Sai Charan Colony in HMT Hills, Kukatpally. The community is in shock, and local residents are demanding strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Excise Department Faces Public Outrage

The incident has triggered sharp criticism of the Telangana Excise Department, with many pointing fingers at Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for failing to curb the distribution of illicit liquor. Allegations that a political leader was running the illegal liquor compound have intensified public anger and calls for accountability.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the illicit liquor racket. The role of Congress leader Kuna Satyam is under serious scrutiny, and police are expected to take further action soon.