Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club Hosts Mounted Sports Competition 2025
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) successfully organized the Mounted Sports Competition 2025 on June 8 and 9 at its premises in Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from young and emerging equestrian talents across multiple events, showcasing their skills in riding and horsemanship.
Event Results:
Event: Hacks
- 1st Place: Ananya Gupta
- 2nd Place: Samrudh
- 3rd Place (Tie): Tapasvi and Nidhi
Event: Hacks Open
- 1st Place: Tanvi
- 2nd Place (Tie): Arnav and Gautam
- 3rd Place (Tie): Apoorva, Aarush, and Akshaj
Event: Dressage Trot Test
- 1st Place: Aanya
- 2nd Place (Tie): Yuvraj Gupta and Akshaj
- 3rd Place (Tie): Tapasvi, Nidhi, and Samrudh
The event highlighted not only competitive excellence but also the dedication of Hyderabad’s growing equestrian community. Riders of different age groups and skill levels demonstrated grace, discipline, and control in every event.
Closing Ceremony:
The prize distribution and closing ceremony were graced by Sri Kunwar Vijender Singh, Vice President of HPRC, and the esteemed panel of judges. Distinguished guests present included Mr. Vishal Singh, Mr. P. Naren Venkat, Ms. Amaara Basheeruddin Babukhan, Mrs. Vineeta, and Mr. Amogh Datala, who felicitated all the winners and encouraged participants for their outstanding performances.
The event reaffirmed HPRC’s commitment to nurturing equestrian sports in Telangana and fostering young talent in the region.