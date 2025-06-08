Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club Hosts Mounted Sports Competition 2025

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) successfully organized the Mounted Sports Competition 2025 on June 8 and 9 at its premises in Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from young and emerging equestrian talents across multiple events, showcasing their skills in riding and horsemanship.

Event Results:

Event: Hacks

1st Place: Ananya Gupta

Ananya Gupta 2nd Place: Samrudh

Samrudh 3rd Place (Tie): Tapasvi and Nidhi

Event: Hacks Open

1st Place: Tanvi

Tanvi 2nd Place (Tie): Arnav and Gautam

Arnav and Gautam 3rd Place (Tie): Apoorva, Aarush, and Akshaj

Event: Dressage Trot Test

1st Place: Aanya

Aanya 2nd Place (Tie): Yuvraj Gupta and Akshaj

Yuvraj Gupta and Akshaj 3rd Place (Tie): Tapasvi, Nidhi, and Samrudh

The event highlighted not only competitive excellence but also the dedication of Hyderabad’s growing equestrian community. Riders of different age groups and skill levels demonstrated grace, discipline, and control in every event.

Closing Ceremony:

The prize distribution and closing ceremony were graced by Sri Kunwar Vijender Singh, Vice President of HPRC, and the esteemed panel of judges. Distinguished guests present included Mr. Vishal Singh, Mr. P. Naren Venkat, Ms. Amaara Basheeruddin Babukhan, Mrs. Vineeta, and Mr. Amogh Datala, who felicitated all the winners and encouraged participants for their outstanding performances.

The event reaffirmed HPRC’s commitment to nurturing equestrian sports in Telangana and fostering young talent in the region.